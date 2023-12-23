6 books on colour theory

This volume is written by a colour theorist. He is said to have proposed a theory about seven contrasts that result because of different features of a colour. He categorised them as saturation, temperature, simultaneous, proportion, luminosity, hue and complementary colours. Readers can learn about these contrasts, as well as the theory of colour impression and expression. The book delves deeply into the art of colour mixing. It cites case studies on the impact of colours and composition.