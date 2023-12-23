6 books on colour theory

A thorough knowledge of colour theory is critical for professionals in the fields of arts and design. The books will help you understand concepts like colour schemes and the relationship between colour and temperature.
Color Theory and its Application in Art and Design
Author: George A Agoston
This book is suitable for artists and designers starting in their careers. It focuses on colour theories and the relationship between different colours and light. You will also learn about colour systems (like CMYK, PANTONE, RGB and RAL) and how to utilise them in the form of dyes, paints, or inks.
Theory of Colours
Author: Johann Wolfgang Goethe
Non-design professionals and design students can learn about different varieties of colours and general characteristics of each colour, and physical pigments. The book features practical tips on colour gradation by theorists and case studies of colour theory including experiments from different theorists and philosophers like Helmoltz and Charles Lock Eastlake.
Interaction of colors
Author: Josef Albers
Written by an artist and illustrator, this book discusses the intensity of colours, colour perception, temperature, colour optical illusion, and film colour. It also covers the interconnectedness between different types of colours.
How to Use Color Theory for Your Brand and Website
Author: Joshua Scoff
If you design websites for brands, this book will guide you to choose the right set of colours to attract more visitors to your website. It focuses on different colours and their applications. Joshua breaks down the colour theory and also the psychological impact colours can have on the target audience.
Applying Color Theory To Digital Media And Visualization
Author: Theresa-Marie Rhyne
The book takes one through different aspects of colour theory. It analyses colour theory for digital media and online colour tools including that in mobile devices. It also covers colour systems like RGB to CMYK. Concepts like principles, deficiencies and saturation of colours are discussed.
The Art of Color
Author: Johannes Itten
This volume is written by a colour theorist. He is said to have proposed a theory about seven contrasts that result because of different features of a colour. He categorised them as saturation, temperature, simultaneous, proportion, luminosity, hue and complementary colours. Readers can learn about these contrasts, as well as the theory of colour impression and expression. The book delves deeply into the art of colour mixing. It cites case studies on the impact of colours and composition.