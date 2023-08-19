Home
Homelifestyledesign

7 design ideas for your bedroom

Last Updated 19 August 2023, 03:48 IST

While bedrooms are all about comfort and relaxation, decor and style don’t have to take a backseat there. With a mix of the right colours, you can pep up anything from a small cosy zone to a master bedroom.

White and beige

The good and classic white, off-white, and beige, are a safe bet for most cosy sleeping spaces, says Shantanu Garg, a Kolkata-based interior designer. “These soft colours can be mixed with browns and all earthy textures, and also with bright and playful colours and decor. It is easy to change the look of a bedroom, with these wall colours,” he says.

Two-tone look

There are several shades that can be paired to create a two-tone look for a sophisticated appearance. “Beige and white, white and light grey, beige and brown, grey and navy blue, green and white, and even brighter options like teal and mint, can be mixed. They need to be teamed with matching decor and furniture so that it doesn’t look like a hotchpotch,” explains Shantanu.

Outside inside

If you have a home in the woods or have a backyard full of trees, using a green shade on the bedroom walls is a good idea, says Bengaluru-based interior stylist Sharmiela Singhania. “The moody greens (shades of olive, forest green among others) will work well for the space. Neon green and
parrot green are an absolute no-no, as they can keep you awake and affect the sleep cycle,” she adds.

Colourful trims

If you want to keep the walls simple and not experiment too much, then add accents by colouring the room trims, says Sharmiela.
“This will elevate the room’s look, while keeping it clean yet colourful. The colour can be added around room trims and windows, just like how an artiste highlights certain features or nuances of a painting by using the colour black,” she adds.

Blush and peachy

Despite being assumed as feminine shades often, a blush pink or a peach, work perfectly for the bedroom. “These colours are stylish and can be worked with whimsical or even loud decor. They can alternatively be teamed with white bed linen and curtains too,” Shantanu explains.

Create wallpaper

While wallpapers are expensive, one can make their own patterns and wallpapers, with some paint and creative designs. “For a classy and subtle look, paint a light colour as the base and run a darker colour over it in the prefixed design,” Sharmiela says.

Go grey

While grey may seem like a depressing colour, it doesn’t always have to be grim. A mixture of two greys or a light grey, or even a monotone grey bedroom, can be classy. “Just remember to mix and match decor in the same palette,” she adds.

(Published 19 August 2023, 03:48 IST)
