A new sledge for Santa

Shinny Upatree wore a weary look as Mr Santa Claus cautiously walked over to his favourite couch.
Shinny could hear his friend’s knees and ankles creak as he plonked himself down before swiftly falling asleep with his still-beautiful white beard rising and falling to the tempo of his paunch.
Under this light, Mr Claus — though still beautiful — looked tired, old and not entirely equipped for what was to come.
Christmas was a month away, meaning the ‘secret’ village was working in haste to reward the ‘good’ and remind the ‘bad’ of their misdeeds.
Moreover, the sleighs needed to be reinforced, and Rudolph needed to be rustled out of hibernation. Mr Claus had his task cut out, but looking at him, Shinny felt he deserved a break.
“Hmmm, perhaps Mr Claus would agree with me,” Shinny thought aloud as the rest of the elves ran about to the background score of ‘Santa Claus is coming to town’ on loop.
Amid this common commotion, Alabaster Snowball’s ears perked. He had heard Shinny. Snowball called Pepper Minstix over at once. “Pep, we should show Shinny this video we saw last week.”
Apprehensively, they called Shinny over to a room in the back. Mr Claus was snoring aloud at this point, much to the joy of his helpers .
The trio glanced towards the couch, shuffled into a small room and turned on the ancient television.
“My, my, my,” exclaimed Shinny. “I think we have a trip to make, but where is this?”
As the trio pondered, an answer came from the door. “This is in India,” said Mr Claus. “We have been there before, remember?”
The elves were now blushing, gathering meek ‘Yeses’ and nodding without really recalling.
Mr Claus called on Openslae and announced they were going to Bengaluru. The reindeer were woken, the sleigh was set and off they went.
Not much later, they hovered over a long stretch of red slush, thousands of people and a man with a couple of buffaloes at his hand.
Kambala is a traditional race with its origins in Tulu Nadu in Karnataka. It involves a pair of buffaloes guided by a man towards a finish line. It is fast. It is efficient. It brings people together.
Traditionally, it wasn’t a race, only an exhibition of strength and prowess. Over the years, it had become one, which worked fine for Mr Claus. He wanted the best.
The reindeer were a bit concerned about their relevance, but should buffaloes replace them, even if only for a season, it would mean more sleep. So they got in on the action.
Mr Claus and his team were engrossed. Then, they all saw him.
He was beautiful: a dark-skinned Adonis with the Northern Lights for a smile.
His feet graced the mud with the ease of early snowflakes to the ground. His voice, even when coxing his buffaloes, was of carol-singing bliss. Mr Claus nodded. The rest nodded.
“Questions will be asked though,” said Pepper.
“How will anyone know?” asked Mr Claus. “They can’t see us.”
“Is everyone okay with this?” he thundered. They all nodded.
In minutes, the reindeer and their new buffalo friends were all headed to the workshop.
Back home, the elves felt around the new creatures with awe.
“So, Mr Bolt, will do you us the honour of helping us this Christmas?” asked Mr Claus of the man.
“Yaaru saar Bolt-u?” asked Shivu, who had earned the tag of ‘Bolt’ among others because they likened him to Usain Bolt —the world’s fastest runner. Of course, Shivu wasn’t aware of this label.
At once, Mr Claus realised his folly. He called on the one Kannada-speaking elf in the workshop. “Yes saar, Mr Claus, what can I do for you?” asked Nagesha.
“Could you please ask Mr Bolt if he would like to help us give away gifts on Christmas?” Mr Claus told Nagesha.
The elf tried his best to explain what he could to Mr Bolt. Shivu was confounded.
“What Christmas?” “Why gifts?” “What chimney?” “What secret?” “What point?”
Nagesha didn’t need to translate Shivu’s endless query. Mr Claus understood humans well enough. Alas.
He had to get back to work. The reindeer and their thick-skinned friends had to part ways too.
The Claus-Kambala alliance could’ve been magical, inclusive even. But now, they were back at the workshop.
Shinny was missing though. Eventually, they found him watching the Kambala live, and they all joined in to watch ‘Super Shivu’. Then again, there weren’t too many ‘good’ kids to reward that year so they could relax a little.