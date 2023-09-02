Bathed in elegance and style

Skilful lighting works its magic in setting the mood for the ornate, traditional, modern or contemporary in the bathroom. “A layered lighting scheme creates a balance between functionality and ambience,” says Suraj. “Install ceiling lights for overall illumination and bring in vanity lighting around the mirror to spotlight your beauty routine. Remember, accent lighting always draws attention to architectural features within a space.” He suggests using warm LED bulbs for a soft, flattering glow. “Dimmer switches allow you to customise the ambience, whether you desire a bright and energising environment or a tranquil and relaxing feel, in keeping with your mood,” he adds