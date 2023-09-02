Bathed in elegance and style

Admit it. Your bathroom is your well of calm where you can spend hours pampering yourself, relaxing in a hot bath as you watch a movie on the flatscreen, or pouting in front of the mirror trying out different lip shades.
There is plenty you can do, from putting up artworks, to building a bookshelf to setting up luxe fixtures and Moroccan tiles to lend a different complexion to this part of your home.
Cue into ways to breathe an air of elegance into these spaces:
Clad up the walls
The face of your walls plays a key role in elevating your bathroom’s aesthetic appeal and exuding a sense of luxury. “Opt for floor-to-ceiling marble walls to create a statement of opulence. Marble wall cladding adds visual interest, and brings in a polished surface, making it ideal for luxurious bathroom settings,” says architect Suraj Mittal. “Alternatively, choose natural stone such as travertine or slate to add a touch of organic elegance and texture. Large-format tiles with intricate designs or subtle patterns can also make a bold statement, adding a contemporary edge to your bathroom while maintaining an air of sophistication. These tiles can visually expand the space and create a seamless, sleek appearance.”
Choose your colors
A clever pairing of colours and harmonising hues play up the element of sublime luxury. “Soft neutrals like ivory, beige, and light grey create a serene and elegant atmosphere, enveloping the space in a soothing embrace,” says Suraj. “If you prefer a sense of purity and timeless sophistication, creamy whites are the perfect choice, evoking a crisp and clean aesthetic. Muted pastels, such as blush pink or powder blue, add a touch of understated luxury, infusing the space with a delicate and calming atmosphere. To create richness and depth, bring in jewel tones like amethyst or sapphire as accent colours, providing an element of extravagance against a neutral backdrop.”
Focus on fixtures
Sleek fittings in a touch of gold always breathe in opulence. Keep in mind both the functionality and aesthetic appeal. “Choose taps, faucets, and showerheads made of high-quality materials such as brushed nickel, brass, or matte black finishes. These finishes bring in elegance together with durability and longevity,” says Amandeep Singh Anand, a brand strategist. “For a cohesive and polished look, select handles, knobs, and drawer pulls to match the overall design theme of your home. These small details can make a big difference in elevating the aesthetics of the bathroom.”
Spot the lights
Skilful lighting works its magic in setting the mood for the ornate, traditional, modern or contemporary in the bathroom. “A layered lighting scheme creates a balance between functionality and ambience,” says Suraj. “Install ceiling lights for overall illumination and bring in vanity lighting around the mirror to spotlight your beauty routine. Remember, accent lighting always draws attention to architectural features within a space.” He suggests using warm LED bulbs for a soft, flattering glow. “Dimmer switches allow you to customise the ambience, whether you desire a bright and energising environment or a tranquil and relaxing feel, in keeping with your mood,” he adds
Those tiny touches
Small elements of interest in accessories tie up the luxurious ambience of your bathroom together. “Stylish countertop organizers and trays, crafted in marble, glass, or metal, add an element of sophistication to your bathroom decor,” says Amandeep, suggesting a careful use of mirrors, aromatic candles, and bathroom fixtures that double up as decor objects.