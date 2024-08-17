Choosing the right accent chair

One can make a statement by going for contrasting colours. For instance, navy blue accent chairs can be used in rooms with cream-coloured walls. A dark grey sofa can be paired with a mustard yellow, blush pink or navy blue chair. A green sofa can be teamed up with chairs in contrasting colours like white, beige, grey, or complementary colours like blue-grey or chocolate brown, Papiya adds. A blue sofa with an accent chair in orange, yellow or grey is another option.