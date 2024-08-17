Choosing the right accent chair

Sometimes all a room needs is a statement chair to elevate the overall look. This is where accent chairs come to the rescue.
An accent chair refers to any chair that is used to add a pop of colour or style to a room. Since these single pieces of furniture are meant to be eye-catching, choosing the right colour, fabric and pattern is critical.
The following parameters will help you find an accent chair to suit your requirement.
Know the categories
Kolkata-based interior designer Papiya R says that an armchair is the most common type of accent chair. “Other chairs that fit the purpose include slipper chairs (armless chairs with short legs), wingback or wing chairs (they boast a high, solid back and winged sides), and the chaise lounge (an upholstered long, reclining chair which one can lie on),” she says.
While armchairs and winged chairs work well in reading corners, slipper chairs add a fine touch to bedrooms or smaller living rooms. Chaise lounges make for nice resting spots in the bedroom. Sometimes an ottoman can also serve as an accent chair.
“A tub chair, also known as a bucket chair, goes well in spaces with contemporary decor,” she adds. These come with a semicircular backrest, which slopes around into armrests.
Determine space
Accent chairs are commonly placed opposite a sofa, next to a coffee table, beside a bookcase or with an ottoman, says Ajay George, a furniture designer from Mumbai.
“For big rooms, you can even use two accent chairs. Place them side by side to create a cosy corner,” he adds.
Measure the space where you want to place an accent chair because the requirement for a chaise lounge varies greatly from a tub chair.
Right material
Accent chairs are usually available in rattan, wood and metal. Some come with upholstery.
Leather chairs are long-lasting. If you want to add a touch of luxury to a room, choose one in a caramel shade. Though velvet accent chairs look lavish, these are difficult to maintain.
“Wood, metal, and plastic chairs can be wiped clean easily. These go well with dining spaces in the kitchen,” says George.
Teakwood or mahogany chairs complement the rooms with beige to grey colour scheme. Metal chairs look good in all settings. They are versatile, Papiya points out.
Mind the colour
Since these chairs are supposed to add vibrancy to a neutral room, the trick lies in achieving a balance of mix warm and cool colours.
“Warm colours usually have red undertones, such as orange, yellow, olive green, burgundy, beige, and cream. Cool colours have a blue undertone. They include blue, purple, pink, violet, stark black, and white,” shares Papiya.
One can make a statement by going for contrasting colours. For instance, navy blue accent chairs can be used in rooms with cream-coloured walls. A dark grey sofa can be paired with a mustard yellow, blush pink or navy blue chair. A green sofa can be teamed up with chairs in contrasting colours like white, beige, grey, or complementary colours like blue-grey or chocolate brown, Papiya adds. A blue sofa with an accent chair in orange, yellow or grey is another option.
As for patterns, geometric or floral motifs, stripes, polka dots, and paisley look good on accent chairs.