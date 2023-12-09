Crafting circular spaces

The studio has twin philosophies — to maximise the use of recycled materials and to use fresh materials in such a manner that they can be easily recovered for further use. For example, in this Noida project, Amit kept bricks on the walls unplastered. Exposed brickwork aids easier demolition, allowing for careful recovery of bricks, unlike in the case of plastered walls, he says. “Wooden doors and steel windows can take a cue from well-cared saris in that they can be passed down to generations. A flexible approach to door installation is one way of going about it. You can screw the doors in rather than burying them in the walls,” he explains.