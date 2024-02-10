Decoding the Kashmiri kaleen

The Khaswaun design is another category. It comprises an all-over composition of a non-repeating design composed of numerous elements. The dajidar refers to a composition of repeating motifs in fixed intervals on the mattan. Chand chauthai design has a circular motif of the chand (moon) at the centre while corners are created at the intersection of the horizontal and vertical borders called chauthai (quarters). The mihrab is a one-way arch pattern mostly prevalent in prayer rugs. This design may comprise more than one arch.