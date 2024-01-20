Design festival kicks off in Bengaluru

Bengaluru will witness a series of informative and interactive events as part of a design festival, until Friday.
Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID) is presenting ‘Designuru’, a festival of art, architecture, and design, until January 25 at Rangoli Metro Art Centre on MG Road, Bengaluru. The festival has on its roster talks, panel discussions, stalls, and film screenings on prominent international designers.
Kavita Sastry, architect and former chairperson of IIID, explains that the festival will include two new verticals compared to earlier editions — inclusive design and emerging practices. “These will address concerns on how to handle design issues they face. The Q&A session will be especially beneficial for students, who seek information about institutes to study abroad and how to pitch a design to a client, among other topics,” she says.
Expert sessions
Talks and panel discussions will be led by curators of the festival, who come from design and architecture firms across the country. Specific topics will be covered each day, including interior design, architecture, adaptive reuse, ecology, urban design, design inclusivity, and emerging practices.
Kavita says the discussion on adaptive reuse and ecology should not be missed.
“In respect to ecology, Neelam Manjunath will present her works made from bamboo. She claims that by 2030, Bengaluru can become a carbon neutral city and it can be developed into a bamboo city,” she adds.
Exhibits and workshops
In the week-long event, visitors can witness four exhibitions and 15 installations. Some highlights are an exhibition on the theme ‘Bamboo City’, a showcase of projects by award-winning architects, and a virtual reality exhibition.
Installations will feature products used in furnishing such as lights, fans, marble, woods, windows, and rugs, adds Kavita.
Various craftworks will be on display. Architects, designers and students from Bengaluru interior and architecture design colleges will showcase product designs at stalls.
“Workshops on accessibility, safety at workplaces, crafts, sustainable food, and bamboo will be held. Ask Me Anything sessions will be held on subjects like AI, future of design, craft integration, and how heritage structures need to be conserved,” elaborates Kavita.
Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, a Bidriware craftsman and Padmashri awardee, will give a live demonstration at the event. “Visitors will also witness live demonstrations of the making of Tanjore paintings and Thammampatti carvings,” she adds.
Movie screening
Seven films have been curated to highlight different aspects of architecture. This includes ‘Koolhaas Houselife’, ‘Clips For Thought’, ‘Urbanized’, ‘Tokyo Ride’, and ‘Diary Of An Eccentric Architect’. Kavita says: “These movies are about eminent architects and designers whose work are continually admired in the design world. The film on Rem Koolhas should not be missed.”
For details, check iiid.in or @iiid.bangalore on Instagram