Dissecting diegetic sound

In the famous train sequence of Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ (1955), intense sounds of the winds accompany Apu and his sister, Durga, as they walk dreamily through the grass fields. The sounds make us ‘feel’ the texture of the landscape. While Apu is lost in a state of deep contemplation, Durga places her ears on to a metal pole. The sound of a machine whirrs, creating the suspense of an oncoming event. Soon they break out of the reverie and start chasing a chugging train across the screen. When the wind noise is torn away by the chugging train, the audience suddenly wakes up from the dream-like sequence. Through sound, Ray places hints into the audience’s ears, and the filmmaker then plays with these hints to satisfy an anticipation.