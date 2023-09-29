Festive ambience in living spaces

How do I give my house a festive ambience through this season? This question has been asked often and so we will look at a few props which will instantly herald in the celebrations and joy.
Lights
Lights are synonymous with joy. The most versatile and noticeable ones among lights are the fairy lights. If you are looking at showing gaiety, these lights do it the best. Outdoor string lights could be put up from the roof of the house, drape over balconies and terraces and brighten up some nooks like the doors, windows and even the driveway. If you are the kind who revels in a sound and light show, then there are the ones with music and timed display.
Indoors, fairy lights can be used to brighten up empty spaces, dark nooks, and even blank walls. String lights with miniscule bulbs are available which can be used in clear glass bottles and placed on windowsills, tables, ledges and consoles. Some interesting ways to decorate the indoors with fairy lights are to hang them up like a curtain, frame mirrors or paintings hanging on the walls, embellish indoor houseplants, over cabinets, along the centre of the dining table, or drape them along the indoor staircase either over the handrail or the base of the banisters.
Paper lanterns are perfect to create festive and luminous lighting in a room. Some of the paper lanterns have cutouts for dramatic shadows so use them as centre pieces. You could also have traditional lights in the house in the form of oil lamps or candles. But these will need constant tending and replenishing.
Flowers
Flowers are fragrant festive additions to the decor. Usually, strings of fresh flowers, like marigold or chrysanthemum, are preferred to be hung over the doorways and the puja room. As an extension, you could also have flowers in vases or float flowers or petals in urlis on tables, shelves, and bookcases.
Showstopper arrangements need to be selected according to the requirements. For instance, a long-lasting flower arrangement is good on the centre table since it will be the focal point of the room. The majestic looking Asiatic lilies, tube roses, orchids, hydrangeas, heliconias, chrysanthemums and blue daisies are preferred in such floral arrangements. Dried floral arrangements can be placed in nooks and areas which have less traffic but are visible from afar.
Rangoli
Be it on the floor or on a tray, a colourful rangoli symbolises festivities. Traditionally, simple line rangolis were drawn at the doorway outside the house. Nowadays, floral rangolis are done in the halls, balconies, and courtyards as well. These rangolis are not only colourful but they also impart a festive fragrance to the space.
Smaller rangolis are done in trays and plates and placed on tabletops and counters. Even if you line up a counter with single flowers, the effect will be grand.
Drapes
Flowy drapes in primary colours can be put up on headboards or as add-ons along with the regular window treatments. Georgette dupattas are ideal to use for this purpose. They can be used to tie around the rim of large urlis or pots or on the base or top of indoor columns. You could extend the idea and tie shimmery drapes along the handrail of a staircase.
Reflectives as tops
Mirrors reflect light and colour in a wonderful manner. Look for reflective surfaces as base for floral arrangements, lights and lamps to pull off a grand look. Often, old CDs work for small arrangements of flowers, lamps or candles. Get a runner-like reflective surface cut especially for the dining table so that whatever you place on it will reflect beautifully.
Mirror suncatchers hanging from windows or doorways will have pleasant aesthetics all year round.