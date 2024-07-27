Five books on computer design

A subject matter expert, Stallings dives deep into the function and structure of computers. While he explains the fundamentals of computer architecture, he also offers a peek into contemporary design. He explains Input/Output (I/O) structures, and Reduced Instruction Set Computer (a type of microprocessor architecture) using the examples of Intel, ARM, and MIPS processors. The book explains how hardware and software interact to achieve efficient computation. Digital logic is another concept the book covers.