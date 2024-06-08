Five books on light design

This book is about light art, one where lighting is central to an artwork. In a field dominated by men, the book throws light on the work of 44 female artists from across the globe. They use lights to create stories around nature, colour, life and death in their artworks. Some of the featured artists include Chila Kumari Singh Burman, a radical feminist examining gender and culture, Jacqueline Hen who analyses body and space in her performative installations, and Kate McMillan who works with film and sound to address the erasure of women’s history and the impact of colonialism.