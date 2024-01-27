Five books on UI/UX design

Author: Jeff Gothelf

Jeff Gothelf gives the reader an in-depth look into UX design, its principles, applications, and how to use it the right way here. The book provides insights into how one can experiment with design ideas, check about how good a design is and its practicality with real users, and adjust it based on your learnings. The book explains how a UX designer should work closely with the product’s team and continually connect with the team for feedback. Guidelines on how one can look at a problem and focus on the right solutions alongside the product team, and on how to incorporate the voice of the customer in the site’s design among other focus areas are also addressed here.