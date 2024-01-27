Five books on UI/UX design

Learn about the importance of visual design, how to develop content strategy, and mobile and gestural interactions in UI/UX designing through these books. They include illustrations and detailed explanations about designing for the web world.
The Elements of User Experience
Author: Jesse James Garrett
The author delves into the core principles and important details of user experience. He has updated the book with information relevant not just to a computer desktop but also to mobile devices and applications. Jesse mentions in the book about how it is important to maintain connectivity between the web and your product or site. It states that not only should a designer have a good understanding about coding and graphics to create a unique brand identity, but also that he/she should be aware of usability, visual design, information architecture, and interaction design. The book includes clear explanations and vivid illustrations that highlight how to execute ideas more than just looking at tools or techniques for it.
Lean UX
Author: Jeff Gothelf
Jeff Gothelf gives the reader an in-depth look into UX design, its principles, applications, and how to use it the right way here. The book provides insights into how one can experiment with design ideas, check about how good a design is and its practicality with real users, and adjust it based on your learnings. The book explains how a UX designer should work closely with the product’s team and continually connect with the team for feedback. Guidelines on how one can look at a problem and focus on the right solutions alongside the product team, and on how to incorporate the voice of the customer in the site’s design among other focus areas are also addressed here.
UX For Dummies
Authors: Kevin P Nichols and Donald Chesnut
The authors have given a detailed overview of the UX process and its techniques in this volume. It delves into the reasons behind the need and use of UX, and has a focused approach on how to design and develop content strategy (the ongoing process of transforming business goals into a plan by using content as the main medium). It also looks at the significance of visual design, and how to keep the UX design relevant.
‘UX For Dummies’ will guide readers on how to combine web design, user research, business planning and data analysis and highlight your brand’s online presence. It also explains about UX testing and methods one can try to keep their site relevant.
A Project Guide to UX Design
Authors: Russ Unger and Carolyn Chandler
Apart from talking about the role of UX designers, the book mentions the tools a UX designer needs to create appealing designs. The responsibilities and objectives of UX design, and the many approaches needed to develop it for new-age products and brands are also explained here.
Inputs about design principles, mobile and gestural interactions, and remote research tools have also been explored. Defining the scope of one’s project, conducting user research, documenting the findings, creating the design and prototype of your website or application based on this, and ensuring quality assurance, are other topics that have been included.
UX and UI Strategy
Author: Pamala B Deacon
This will be a great starting point for any amateur designer and beginner interested in the UX/UI design world. It will take you through the basic use of products, services, software, and hardware. This book explores basic information on how to start doing UX and UI designs, basic differences between them, and also the fields they are used in such as psychology, computer science, statistics, and graphic design. It goes on to explain how a good user experience means the design must be useful, usable and desirable.