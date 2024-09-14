Home design: Let it show

Working on an exposed aesthetic requires meticulous planning and precision. “You have to get the electrical and plumbing right from the start because once the walls are up, there’s no hiding mistakes. With no plaster or paint to cover anything, it’s all about nailing it the first time,” says Khanna. In this project, his team installed staircase lights while the walls were still being constructed. This allows for precise placement of the electrical work and reduces the room for error, he emphasises.