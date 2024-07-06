How to choose an ottoman

Materials

Compared to other furniture pieces, an ottoman is moved around and touched more. “This means that it is affected more by wear and tear, and spills and stains. If your household has children or pets, an acrylic or microfibre ottoman would be ideal. These are easy to maintain and more resistant to dirt and stains. Alternatively, you can also choose an ottoman with a pattern so that dirt and stains are not noticed easily,” says Ashok. Remember, tufted pieces might look grander but they collect dirt sooner than ottomans with flat coverings. “Leather ottomans are ideal for most themes and will give an elegant look to any colour scheme. They also age well and can be wiped clean easily. Suede also lends a luxurious look. However, it won’t work in a house with pets,” he explains.