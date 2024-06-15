How to choose the perfect side table

Choosing a side table for a room can be a daunting task. Not only does it have to be functional, versatile even, but also blend with the decor of the room.

Kishore K V, an interior design consultant from Mumbai, lists some questions you should ask yourself before getting one. Do you have a clear idea of why you need a side table? Are you purchasing one to hold drinks, keys or TV remote, to keep a table lamp, or for the looks? Would you like additional storage space? Experts share more pointers.