How to create an office space at home

If you mostly work from home, creating a dedicated office space at home will encourage productivity, help meet deadlines and ensure comfort. Balancing elements like lighting, furnishing, and wall colours, is important to create a harmonious work space at home, say interior designers.
Prioritise functionality
When designing a home office, focus on optimising space with multifunctional furniture, incorporating adequate storage solutions, maximising natural light, and creating a comfortable environment, says Kalyani Tare, founder of Studio Amaavi, Bengaluru.
“A small home office often demands using the current space judiciously while preserving privacy. Achieving this balance necessitates a deliberate choice of minimal furnishing. This will help optimise available space without compromising on functionality,” says Hardesh Chawla, founder of Essentia Environments, Gurugram.
Ensuring ample work area while maintaining proportional ergonomics in unconventional spaces like under the stairs or compact corners can be challenging. This requires proper planning and tailored furniture solutions, he adds.
Kalyani says you must prioritise functionality by adding adequate plug points, keeping all the plugs and cables under the desk, and keeping your desk clutter free.
Utilise vertical space efficiently in a small home office. This can be achieved with wall-mounted shelves and vertical organisers. Don’t overcrowd the area with oversized furniture or decor.
“Instead, choose furniture solutions personalised to the precise measurements of the space,” advises Hardesh.
Go for light colours
Using overly dark or busy patterns on walls or furniture can affect the harmony of the space, points out Kalyani. “Lighter wall shades like soft grey, pale blue, light beige, cream, light green and off-white can make a space feel larger. A pop of colour can add character without overwhelming the area,” she adds.
Right lighting
To maximise productivity, choose the right kind of lighting. “Ideal home office corners capitalise on natural light, favouring locations with windows. This infuses brightness in the work space,” notes Hardesh.
Light options include task lighting for focused work, ambient lighting for overall illumination, and accent lighting to highlight specific areas, says Kalyani. “One can select wifi integrated lighting which can be operated by a smartphone,” she says.
Most of these lights can mimic natural day light (5000K-6500K) and they also offer cool white light option (4000K-5000K), ideal for a productive workspace, and warm white light option (2700K-3000K) for a cosy and relaxed ambiance.
Choosing a space
Any corner in a living room, bedroom, or even a spare closet can be transformed into a small home office, depending on your preferences, says Kalyani. “While bedrooms and living areas offer convenience, underutilised nooks, alcoves, or spaces under staircases also make for functional work areas,” suggests Hardesh.
Having your office in the bedroom might blur the lines between work and relaxation. “Bedrooms are associated with rest, and this can make it potentially challenging to concentrate,” says Kalyani. However, you can think of creating a distinct space within the bedroom by using room dividers, tall plants, glass partitions or a bookshelf, she adds.
“Use noise-cancelling headphones or a white noise machine to block other distractions in the bedroom. Set clear work hours and boundaries to minimise interruptions,” suggests Kalyani.