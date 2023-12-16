How to design a room for therapy sessions

The room layout should allow for a minimum distance of five feet between the therapist and the client, says Reni Anthony, who has been counselling for six years in Bengaluru. For group sessions, it should be big enough to accommodate eight to 12 clients in a session. “A preferred setting for group sessions should include carpeted floors, mattresses, pillows and bolsters to make the clients comfortable. It should also have room for props for therapeutic exercises,” she says.