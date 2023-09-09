How to style a home’s facade

Aashish Batra, founder and principal architect, of Uniifyy, Gurugram, speaks about a design he explored in the city. The primary inspiration for the facade is twofold: to tackle intense sunlight and create visual intrigue. This led to integration of revolving louvers, ventilated facades, and inverted shapes to create a dynamic visual pattern. “Utilise south-facing orientation to integrate revolving louvers and ventilated facades,” he suggests. When choosing a facade design, it’s essential to consider climate. For instance, in a place like Gurugram, the focus would be on minimising heat gain. In such a case, covered terraces, ventilated facades, and shading devices would be clever choices. On the other hand, in a milder climate, facade designs that maximise natural light and views will be the priority.