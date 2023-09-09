How to style a home’s facade

A home’s facade stands as the foremost impression, setting the tone for its interior. Modern homebuyers seek freshness, imagination, and a touch of whimsy, and architects are actively exploring innovative ideas to meet this demand.
Here are some ideas:
Defy monotony
Amit Goswamy, principal architect and partner at Design Square Architects, Jaipur orchestrated a dynamic home exterior in the city. “Don’t underestimate the power of light and shade — they can infuse depth and intrigue into any design,” he says. That’s why we integrated pergolas and cantilever projections into the facade, he notes. These elements work in harmony to create a mesmerising interplay of light and shade. “We also included delicate concrete frames to the windows to add dimension to the facade, by casting elegant shadows,” he notes. Additionally, a balance was maintained between positive (filled) and negative (empty) spaces throughout, he points out.
Architect Vinoth Kannan G, an associate architect at Mistry Architects, Bengaluru, delves into the artistic creation of a Bengaluru home’s façade. “We focused on combining different elements to craft a striking exterior. The juxtaposition of wood cladding against a backdrop of textured paint, for instance, was a deliberate choice to establish a contrast,” he points out. What’s more, the absence of columns in the pergolas not only augments the structural elegance of the façade but also presents an interplay between light and shadow, he explains.
Taking inspiration from Louis Kahn’s architectural style and concurrently celebrating the artistry of Indian craftsmen, Amit Khanna, founder and design principal, of Amit Khanna Design Associates (AKDA), New Delhi, crafted a whimsical facade for a New Delhi home. “Crafting a square layout with a circular aperture for this home’s façade was a task. Slender red brick tiles (held steadfast by stainless steel) and intricate jali patterns became our artistic tools,” he illustrates. The choice wasn’t just about aesthetics — it was about sustainability and honouring the context, he says.
Keep it simple
Sumit Dhawan, founder and principal architect of Cityspace’ 82 Architects, Gurugram, speaks about his design for a project in Gurugram. His design features zinc panels that form an attractive patina as they age. Its highlight is a zinc-adorned caged volume that adds 3D grandeur. “We didn’t want the building to stand out too much from its surroundings. So, we chose colours that blended into the neighbourhood,” he says.
Hartmut Wurster, the principal architect of Blocher Partners India, Ahmedabad discusses the facade design of a residence in the city. Its stand-out feature: the upper volume showcases foldable shutters (louvers), and creates a floating effect above the visually open lower volume. “Aesthetics, while crucial, should add style to functionality and not hinder it,” he says. The louvers, for instance, that Amit introduced in his Ahmedabad residential project not only enhance the interplay of light and shadow and the facade’s verticality but also serve as a natural ventilation system. “Simplicity is our mantra. Overcomplicating the design can often overshadow its timelessness,” he notes.
Approach the combination of architectural styles with caution. “When styles don’t harmonise, it can result in a discordant facade that diminishes the overall appeal,” says Bhuvan Kapila, founder and principal architect, of Workshops for Metropolitan Architecture (WMA), New Delhi. Elaborating on his project in the city, Bhuvan says, “One must follow a visual hierarchy, and arrange and position façade elements in a way that guides the viewer’s attention.”
For instance, the team used vertical posts to guide the viewer’s gaze along vertical lines, cantilevered balconies serve as focal points and warm ceiling lights illuminate key areas, especially at night, he adds.
Harmonise with surroundings
Robin Sisodiya, founder and principal architect of ASRO Arcade India, Gurugram, shares his idea from a Gurugram-based project. “Our idea was to blur the boundaries between indoors and nature,” he says. Glass, aluminum, and copper were the primary materials, each playing a distinct role. Aluminum offers a modern and sleek feel, while copper brings in a cosy, rustic touch that resonates with nature, he adds. The interplay between glass and concrete is noteworthy. “We even ventured into using copper cladding, a pioneering move in India to underscore our commitment to innovation,” he shares. Copper patinas act as artistic highlights, adding vibrancy to the facade while maintaining harmony, he shares.
Aashish Batra, founder and principal architect, of Uniifyy, Gurugram, speaks about a design he explored in the city. The primary inspiration for the facade is twofold: to tackle intense sunlight and create visual intrigue. This led to integration of revolving louvers, ventilated facades, and inverted shapes to create a dynamic visual pattern. “Utilise south-facing orientation to integrate revolving louvers and ventilated facades,” he suggests. When choosing a facade design, it’s essential to consider climate. For instance, in a place like Gurugram, the focus would be on minimising heat gain. In such a case, covered terraces, ventilated facades, and shading devices would be clever choices. On the other hand, in a milder climate, facade designs that maximise natural light and views will be the priority.
Aashish also emphasises that the cultural context of the area plays a significant role in influencing the façade style. “In a historical area, the façade might echo traditional architectural styles. A modern location might call for sleek lines and innovative materials,” he notes.