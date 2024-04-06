Indoor gardens inspired by zen philosophy are in

Shalini Chandrashekar, principal architect at Bengaluru-based Taliesyn-Design and Architecture, talks about her current project in Kerala — a yoga deck inspired by zen philosophy. It is located above the dining room. The railing of the deck doubles up as a space to hold planters for creepers. “When one is meditating or sitting on the deck, the railing with its creepers, falling like a curtain, is at eye level. When one stands up to do yoga, one can view the mangroves outside. This design idea connects greenery inside and outside,” she explains.