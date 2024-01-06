Let there be natural light

Skylights allow ample natural light into a space, creating a light well. This not only brightens up the interiors but also gives the impression of a more open area, says Shalini. She integrated strip windows at the ceiling-wall junction of a bedroom at a housing project she designed in Kerala in 2019. “There is a gap for light to come in between the wall and the ceiling, creating an illusion of a floating ceiling. This design creates a heightened sense of space,” she says.