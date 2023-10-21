Light up your living spaces

Warm, cheery lights scream out festive joy like none other. The ongoing Dasara is followed by the Festival of Lights, so it seems like the right time to get the house sparkling with lights. Although lights are staples in brightening up the outdoors, it seems like the designing doesn’t always gets its due. Usually, most of us will buy a string of lights and use the available power socket to light it up only as far the string goes. So, this festive season we will look for inspirations that will make our spaces inviting - both indoors and outdoors.