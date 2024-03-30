Old Teflon pans come alive as home decor

Once the pattern has dried, retouch the design to even it out whenever needed and let it dry again. Sometimes a third coat of paint is needed. If the pan has its handle intact, it also has to be painted. “After the entire design has dried, apply varnish on it and let this dry. This helps the design stay intact and it will not fade. The pan can be wiped clean, if dusty,” she explains. It could take around 4 to 5 days to complete the artwork on a pan.