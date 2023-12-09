Six ways to repurpose your tee

Do you have worn-out tees in your wardrobe or those that you have outgrown or simply forgotten? There is a lot you can do with these old tees. Fashion and sustainability practitioners share some fun project ideas to repurpose tees.
Materials needed: old or worn-out t-shirts, fabric colours, rubber bands, medium-size scissors, needles, and thread.
Crop tops
You can restyle your favourite tees into chic crop tops. Lay the T-shirt flat on a surface. Using a pair of scissors, cut the T-shirt horizontally to the desired length. “You can experiment with different cutting styles for some flair. Try a straight cut for a simple look or go for a distressed edge-cut for a worn-in effect,” says fashion designer Shiny Alexander from Bengaluru. Furthermore, you can cut fringe strips from the bottom edge of the tee – let them dangle as is or tie them into knots.
Skirts
Decide the length of your skirt, lay the t-shirt flat, and mark the line you want to cut along. “After the tee is cut, flip it inside out, fold the top edge, and secure it with pins to form a waistband. Now sew the waistband, leaving an opening to insert the elastic,” explains Shiny.
Tie-dye
You can give your old tee a new look by tie-dying it. “Take a t-shirt and fold or crumble it. Now, shape it like a ball and use a few rubber bands to parts of it. Pour fabric stains over these sections. Let the tee dry. Once it has completely dried, remove the bands. You will see a fun tie-dye pattern,” says craft hobbyist Sanjana G.
You can also paint filmy punchlines, personalised text, or geometric patterns to the tee later.
Rug
Cut a few strips from a t-shirt. Now take three strips and braid them together. “Continue braiding by adding more strips to create a long, continuous yarn,” explains Shiny. Use a sewing machine or a needle and thread to complete this circular rug project.
Accessories
You can create a fashionable turban or a boho-style headband using strips cut out of your old tees. You can embellish them using beads, for instance. “For neckpieces, snip the shirt into thin strips and twist or braid them to make a bulky choker,” says Shiny. Try blending tees of various colours and textures to create interesting combinations.
Bag
Sanjana suggests making a bag out of an old tee. Using scissors, remove the sleeves and make the neckline wider. “The strips left behind after cutting the sleeves and the neck line will serve as the handles of the bag,” she says. Now, turn the tee inside out and either stitch the bottom edges together or use a rubber band or ribbon to tie them. “Turn the tee inside out again and now your bag is ready,” adds Sanjana. You can add buttons, sequins, fringes, or tassels to style your bag.