Six ways to repurpose your tee

Sanjana suggests making a bag out of an old tee. Using scissors, remove the sleeves and make the neckline wider. “The strips left behind after cutting the sleeves and the neck line will serve as the handles of the bag,” she says. Now, turn the tee inside out and either stitch the bottom edges together or use a rubber band or ribbon to tie them. “Turn the tee inside out again and now your bag is ready,” adds Sanjana. You can add buttons, sequins, fringes, or tassels to style your bag.