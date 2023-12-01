Splash it on!

Pick an element you like and customise the water feature. Ensure the water isn’t stagnant for too long. Preferably, it should be continuously flowing so there has be a robust motor to operate the water feature. Enhance the decor with LED lights, pebbles, crystals or even semi-precious stones. Submersible lights in a pond or the receptacle of the water feature work well at night. If water is falling into the receptacle, ensure that it falls softly so that there isn’t any splash outside and the sound is soothing.