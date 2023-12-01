Splash it on!

An indoor water feature is a great way to add energy to a space. It is an exquisite sensory experience and a place where the family can convene for some quiet, meditative time. The popularity of water features, especially the tabletop versions, has led to florists and other establishments stocking up on them.
There are several ways to incorporate a water feature in a space, according to the dimension of space and design of the feature.
Tabletop gurgle
This variety is the easiest to install at home. From the basic ones which have a receptacle for water to pour into a reservoir to more complex ones with cascading or tiered designs, desktop versions need a quiet corner with power supply.
Stream it
According to Feng Shui, flowing water symbolises income, so that’s one more reason to have a water feature at home. In an expansive space, a water stream architecturally demarcates the living areas.
Generally, a water stream is incorporated on the floor with a see-through cover to enjoy the sight of water flowing. River pebbles and other natural elements are used to create a visual treat. A water stream is also used as a vertical separator between two spaces. Letting water flow on a wall or through clear glass like a curtain creates a stylish decor element.
Decor elements like fountainheads will enhance the overall look of the feature.
Fountain feature
One of the most aesthetically-pleasing water features, an indoor water fountain, is guaranteed to be the centre of all attention. It’s easy to customise one with elements you choose, be it the ones you have collected over the years like ethnic terracotta pots, vintage vessels or figurines. Of all the water features, a fountain is easily adaptable to any theme and can be as grand and flamboyant as you wish.
Since water will splash into the receptacle, it is important that it is deep enough and the flow of water is just right to create a peaceful, yet dynamic element.
Touch of tradition
To recreate the traditional temple tank, a standalone puja room is designed as a mini temple and around it, a pond is created to give sanctity to the space. An indoor pond can be designed in a courtyard, hallway or a vast atrium within the house. A pond can also be installed under the indoor staircase as a way to create an interesting element in a dead space.
According to the decor theme of the house, a statue at the centre of a water feature will create a strong highlight.
Elements of water feature
Stone is one of the preferred elements for an indoor water feature. Slate and granite render a Zen ambiance while marble is preferred in Vaastu Shastra and Feng Shui. Glass and ceramic tiles have aesthetics that fit into contemporary themes.
Pick an element you like and customise the water feature. Ensure the water isn’t stagnant for too long. Preferably, it should be continuously flowing so there has be a robust motor to operate the water feature. Enhance the decor with LED lights, pebbles, crystals or even semi-precious stones. Submersible lights in a pond or the receptacle of the water feature work well at night. If water is falling into the receptacle, ensure that it falls softly so that there isn’t any splash outside and the sound is soothing.