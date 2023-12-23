The allure of Athangudi floor tiles

Solaiyan also demonstrated a contemporary design, which breaks away from the use of brass stencils. For this, he poured a base colour into the rectangular frame, and added drops of contrasting colours to it. Then using a small wooden stick, he made swirling patterns. Once the colour surface dried up, Selvaraj spread a dry mixture of Athangudi sand, unique to the village, on top, followed by mica and silica flakes for shine and smoothness. He filled the remaining design grill space with a mortar mix of cement, sand, and water.