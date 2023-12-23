The allure of Athangudi floor tiles

Flooring choices demand a thoughtful selection. The flooring must be compatible with the room’s overall style and at the same time it should be resilient to frequent use.
Athangudi tiles, also known as Chettinad or Karaikudi tiles, have been a popular flooring choice for decades. They are handmade using a blend of local materials like cement, sand, and pigments. The Chettiars are credited with inventing Athangudi tiles as a substitute for Italian and Belgian tiles, which they were using up until the 19th century to adorn their opulent residences.
Though these tiles have been around for over two centuries, they are falling out of popularity because of the dominance of vitrified tiles in India.
The making
Sri Ganapathy Tiles is a 30-year-old factory owned by Natarajan Ganeshan and his father. A visit to the factory, on Karaikudi Main Road in Athangudi, reveals the nuances of these famed tiles.
Seated on a rugged flooring, Solaiyan Kaalaiyan was readying himself for the day’s tile-making work. He shared that Athangudi tiles are highly sustainable because they are made from locally sourced materials and natural oxides. In the initial decades, lime used to be the main binding ingredient. But with the influx of cement factories, it was replaced by cement.
Selvaraj Pachimuthu, a mason, walked this author through the making process: “Ingredients like white cement, grey cement, and the chosen colouring oxide are measured in precise ratios and then mixed by hand and left to dry.” The mixture is then blended, sieved and packed. To achieve a darker colour, the packed mixture is left undisturbed for two days.
The mixture was ready to use when we visited. The next step is to add water to the dry mix to attain the desired consistency. Selecting a brass stencil (called a design grill), Solaiyan shared, “We have standard design grills like clover leaf, half moon, and floral patterns.” To meet customised orders, additional design grills are made elsewhere and assembled at the manufacturing site. The customisation often involves adding variations in the colour scheme of floral arrangements, the half-moon design and the geometric padma (lotus) motif.
Moving on to making the tiles, the process begins by laying a 5mm glass base on the ground. A metal frame is then placed on top to establish the dimensions. Solaiyan then placed a brass pattern mould featuring leaves, flowers and the traditional padma inside the frame. Next, he poured brick red, mustard, dark green, and white colours in designated areas within the frame. “At times, clients seeking bespoke orders guide us to use a certain colour. I prefer using mustard and brick red, which are traditional colours,” he added.
Solaiyan also demonstrated a contemporary design, which breaks away from the use of brass stencils. For this, he poured a base colour into the rectangular frame, and added drops of contrasting colours to it. Then using a small wooden stick, he made swirling patterns. Once the colour surface dried up, Selvaraj spread a dry mixture of Athangudi sand, unique to the village, on top, followed by mica and silica flakes for shine and smoothness. He filled the remaining design grill space with a mortar mix of cement, sand, and water.
Up next, Pandiyarajan pressed the tiles delicately with a flat wooden plate. The tiles were left to dry overnight without the border frame, and later immersed in water for up to six days in a water tank. After this they were dried in sun, where the glass frame naturally loosens and can be removed effortlessly. If curing (immersing in water) is underdone or overdone, the tiles may develop cracks.
The base glass is removed when the tiles are almost dried. Selvaraj then gently detached the tile from the metal frame and smoothened the edges with broken tiles. Just before storing them, the tiles are cleaned with water and diluted sulphuric acid to remove dust or minor undulations caused by sand residues, he said.
Motif watch
When we met Natarajan, the owner of the factory, he was overseeing the packaging of tiles and preparing invoices for consignments destined for Bengaluru. These tiles are heavy (a 10”x10” tile can weigh 2.2 to 2.5kg), so they require careful packaging and transportation to prevent breakage, he explained.
Talking about the design inspiration, he said, “Various of our designs are commonly seen in the kolam (traditional decorative art done with rice flour). We also make designs reminiscent of the British era. These comprise squares, rectangles, and triangles that merge to form larger patterns.”
Typically, Athangudi tiles with intricate designs are used to adorn verandas or corridors with minimal furniture. Tiles featuring simple designs find a place in living rooms or bedrooms with a lot of furniture.
Size file
Michael Raj of Malar Tiles, a factory in Athangudi, says most manufacturers produce 10” x 10” tiles. Strip tiles or floor band highlighters are available in 5” x 10” variety. Strip tiles are quite versatile. “Their use goes beyond flooring. They’re used as bands on staircase risers (the vertical part) and as kitchen backsplash highlighters. While these tiles are non-slippery, they’re not suitable for bathrooms,” he shared.
Plan well
Raksha Shreevatsa, founder of Bengaluru design firm Datum, frequently incorporates Athangudi tiles in her projects. She said these tiles go well with both the contemporary and vernacular architecture. Integrating Athangudi tiles with other materials like granite, Kota stone, or vitrified tiles requires meticulous planning. Colours of other interior components like furniture, cushions and wall painting must be selected carefully to highlight the flooring itself, she advised.
Looking back
Chidambara Vilas is a 125-year-old heritage house converted into a hotel in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. It boasts of Chettinad architecture and Athangudi tiles. Its manager Senthil Kumar gave us a peek into the history of Athangudi tiles.
Chettinad was a cluster of villages where the Chettiyar community flourished. They specialised in trading gemstones and salt, boasting extensive trade links spanning ancient Burma (now Myanmar), Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and various European nations.
As some of the villagers amassed vast fortunes, they started adorning their expansive homes with expensive items and antique artefacts. They imported teak, marble, furniture, and ornate tiles from Belgium, Italy and Spain. Their residences looked palatial, with their courtyards and ceilings adorned with ornate woodwork.
However, during the British era, they faced challenges when it came to importing the tiles. They were faced with increased taxation and stringent trade policies. They now sought for an alternative. They thought of using mosaic tiles that were easier to maintain. Or, something on the lines of Belgian tiles, which are crafted by hand, feature floral and freestyle designs, and develop a shine with use.
It was during this time that a few enterprising locals mastered the craft of tile-making. The GI tag application was filed in April 2022. It’s currently in the pre-examination status.
Pricing
The standard price is Rs 75 to Rs 80 per sq ft of tile. This is inclusive of the labour and installation costs. The prices can vary slightly depending on the intricacy of the design.