Two winter-themed crafts

Snow globe
Materials needed
Mason jar
Liquid glue
Glitter
Satin ribbon /twine
Miniature toys of your choice
Method
First, thoroughly clean and dry the mason jar to ensure there is no food or other residue.
Apply a small dot of liquid glue and attach a mini figurine of your choice to the inside of the mason jar lid. You can choose a winter-themed figurine like a snowman or Christmas tree or even your favourite miniature toys like cars and animals. Set it aside to dry.
Next, add a few teaspoons of glitter to your mason jar. The amount will depend on the size of your mason jar and miniatures. You don’t want the glitter to completely cover the jar.
Tightly close the lid and using a piece of satin ribbon, tie a bow around the lid.
Snowmen greeting card
Materials needed
Black and white chart paper
Sketch pens
Stick glue
Method
Fold over a piece of white chart paper to form a rectangle.
Trace your hand so that the pinky is along the folded part.
Cut out the handprint, ensuring that you don’t cut along the printed part. You should now have a handprint card that opens up.
On black chart paper, draw five snowman hats and cut them. Glue these to the top of the fingers.
Below the hat, draw dots for the eyes.
Draw a carrot nose with an orange sketch pen.
Next, draw a scarf for each finger using different colours. Draw buttons underneath the scarf with a black marker.
Write a special message inside the card.