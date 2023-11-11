Unfolding Bishnupur’s silk saris

Murshid Khuli Khan, the first Nawab of Bengal, brought the craft to Baluchar, from Dhaka, Bangladesh, in the 18th century. After the village was washed away by floods, only a few weavers remained. They were not able to keep the art alive. The tradition was revived by the Malla kings during the 19th century but didn’t receive much encouragement during the British Rule. The weavers say that it was only in the early 20th century that the Baluchari silk was revived. “Artist Subho Thakur from the Tagore family is said to have introduced the technique of jacquard weaving to Akshay Kumar Das, a weaver from Bishnupur. Today Baluchari saris are only woven in and around the town in Bankura district,” says Mukul.