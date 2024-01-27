When old still holds

Spoorti Kabbur, principal architect with Kabbur Architects, Hubballi, undertook the redesign of a home aged over 30 years, prioritising the emotional connection its owners have with the space. “Originally, both floors of the house were similar looking but a double height was added between the ground floor and the first floor. When planning renovation projects, two factors are considered: the family’s aspirations and the stability of the existing structure. Understanding what the family wants is crucial, as it is often driven by a sentimental attachment to the building. Assessing the stability involves various processes, like rebound tests. We usually advise demolishing and rebuilding very old structures,” she notes.