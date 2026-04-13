Dissecting fear: Why women are still scared of C-sections?

While C-section is considered a life-saving surgical option, there's still a lot of stigma around it. So much so, that the onus comes on the woman to not take the "easy" route and be strong enough to handle the labour pain. This, coupled with higher treatment costs, add to the fear and aversion to C-section with many ending up risking their lives in pursuit of labour pain to come.