Dissecting fear: Why women are still scared of C-sections?
While C-section is considered a life-saving surgical option, there's still a lot of stigma around it. So much so, that the onus comes on the woman to not take the "easy" route and be strong enough to handle the labour pain. This, coupled with higher treatment costs, add to the fear and aversion to C-section with many ending up risking their lives in pursuit of labour pain to come.
One important point I would like to highlight is that while the expected date of delivery is around 40 weeks, most babies are mature enough to be delivered after 37 weeks. During antenatal check-ups, if there are high-risk factors such as diabetes or pregnancy-induced hypertension, these patients require closer monitoring and may also require a C-section.
Dr Pranathi Aravind, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Specialist, Gleneagles BGS Hospitals, Kengeri, Bangalore
Many women believe normal delivery is the only “right” way and see C-section as a failure.
Dr Yasmin Imdad, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathahalli