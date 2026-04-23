<p>Everyone has their own idea of a perfect <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/relationships/why-more-blureans-are-looking-outside-marriage-3959647">partner</a>—some simple, some specific, some a little too ideal. Recently, an Instagram post about a divorced IITian's demands has caught the internet's attention and got them talking.</p><p>In a video posted earlier this April, matchmaker Oendrila spoke about a 37-year-old divorced man she came across on her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-search-for-soulmates-surges-towards-year-end-3810314">matchmaking </a>platform named 'The Date Crew'. The man, reportedly an IITian and associated to a billion-dollar company, had a very clear checklist for his future bride—which didn’t sit well with many.</p><p>Recalling the case, Oendrila said he wanted someone under 30, who had never been married, and in fact, had never even been in a relationship. He also insisted she be from the Brahmin community and have a “zero body count." </p><p>“37, male, divorced, Brahmin wanted a virgin bride under 30," read the overlaid caption of the now-viral video.</p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>After going through the divorced man's expectations for his would-be, the matchmaker chose not to consider his profile. She rejected it, by saying, "I think you are the one who's going to scam these women with your orthodox, traditional, and patriarchal mindset and your absolutely unrealistic criteria."</p>.Not settling, not marrying: The new reality for confident women in midlife.<p><strong>Internet reacts</strong></p><p>The post soon went viral, drawing mixed reactions from netizens. </p>.<p>While some defended his right to have personal preferences, with one reply reading, “Fair enough, his demand, his choice,” others were quick to criticise. “He can be single for a lifetime,” read a comment, while a third praised the matchmaker for calling it out. </p><p>A few netizens even labelled him as a "red flag." </p>