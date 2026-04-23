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Divorced IITian seeks 'Zero body count, under 30 girl'; netizens react to viral matchmaking post

A few netizens labelled him as a "red flag."
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:55 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 07:55 IST
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