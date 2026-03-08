Eating out may get costlier as LPG, power costs rise amid West Asia conflict

<p>The unrest in West Asia has resulted in an increase in LPG cylinder prices, and this could in turn increase the price of food items at hotels.</p>.<p>According to hoteliers in Bengaluru, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has gone up by Rs 115. The price rose from Rs 1,844 on March 1 to Rs 1,959 on March 7. In addition, oil companies also withdrew the Rs 150 discount that had earlier been offered on commercial cylinders from March 1. As a result, hoteliers say the effective increase in the price of a cylinder has been significantly higher.</p>.<p>“In total, the price of one cylinder has gone up by as much as Rs 265. This is a huge burden on hoteliers. The government should have waited for some time before increasing the prices,” said P C Rao from the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA).</p>.<p>The increase in LPG prices, along with the recent increase in power tariff for commercial establishments and the additional burden of paying for waste disposal, has pushed hoteliers beyond their limits, Rao said.</p>.LPG prices hiked amid Gulf conflict.<p>“The power tariff increased by as much as Re 1 per unit owing to the recent revision. The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has also asked us to pay Rs 12 per kg of waste generated. All of these are increasing our operational costs,” he said.</p>.<p>The increased burden has pushed hoteliers to consider increasing the prices of food items. They have decided to wait and watch the developments over the next two days.</p>.<p>“If the situation continues for the next two days, a decision will be taken. We have been holding back on taking a decision to increase prices since we do not want to burden our consumers. However, a price hike may be inevitable given that all the costs have increased and it is difficult for us to operate at the existing costs,” Rao added.</p>.<p>While prices of most food items are expected to go up, the exact increase will be determined by individual hoteliers.</p>