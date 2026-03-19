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Concise summary of key highlights
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Extended pacifier use may reduce children's vocabulary and harm oral health, speech, and dental development.
Key points
• Reduced vocabulary
Extended pacifier use is linked to a smaller overall vocabulary and fewer abstract words due to reduced interaction time.
• Oral health risks
Prolonged pacifier use reshapes the hard palate, causing misalignment of teeth and jaws, leading to dental issues like overbite and crossbite.
• Speech development
Pacifiers affect tongue and lip movements essential for speech, potentially causing speech delays and facial expression issues during communication.
• Infection and hygiene risks
Unsterile pacifiers increase risks of ear infections, diarrhea, and gastrointestinal infections due to higher oral bacteria levels.
• Breastfeeding disruption
Early introduction of pacifiers can interfere with breastfeeding and may lead to weight loss if babies confuse sucking with hunger.
Key statistics
Reduced overall vocabulary size and underrepresentation of abstract words
Pacifier use correlation with reduced vocabulary
36 months
Recommended age to stop non-nutritive sucking habits
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 19 March 2026, 10:53 IST