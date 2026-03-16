98th Academy Awards: Best-Dressed Celebrities at Oscars 2026

There’s an undeniable magic to the Academy Awards, and 2026 was no exception. Who's who from Hollywood turned the red carpet of the Dolby Theatre into high fashion. Oscars 2026 felt less like a stiff red carpet and more like a vibrant showcase of what happens when ace fashion designers and daring celebrities come together. From those wild, feathered hemlines to sharp, custom suits, here we take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities at the 98th Academy Awards.