Asian elegance for the holiday season

Colombo Fashion Week’s much-anticipated luxury resort wear edition for 2024 unfolded with a dazzling presentation, featuring a carefully-curated line-up of some of the most eminent designers from south-east Asia. The runway, graced by the talents of Rizwan Beig, Amilani Perera, Limak by Kamil, LOVI, Karma, Charini, and the Grand Finale by Geisha Designs, showcased an exquisite array of glamorous resort wear, perfectly timed for the year-end season.