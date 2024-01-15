Besieged influencer Chiara Ferragni is the talk of Milan Fashion Week

Milan: What becomes of a famous influencer when followers suddenly drop her by the hundreds of thousands, sponsors start running for the exits and the reputation underpinning all that influence is suddenly derailed?

That question was on a lot of minds during men’s fashion week in Milan, where even excited chatter about a surprise front-row appearance by Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, at the Dolce & Gabbana show was quickly overtaken by whispered updates on the weird case of Chiara Ferragni.

As many are aware, Ferragni is a digital entrepreneur with her own production agency, her own Prime Video series, 29 million Instagram followers and more problems at the moment than the best glow-up can conceal.