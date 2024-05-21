Cannes 2024: Indian celebs who shone brightly at the French Riviera

A regular at the Cannes Film Festival for the past two decades, Aishwarya debuted at the 2024 edition in the monochrome gown adorned with 3D metallic elements and golden accents by Falguni Shane Peacock.
In her second appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a shimmery blue and silver gown by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock.
Bollywood diva Kiara Advani made her first appearance at the French Riviera in a draped ivory crepe back satin dress from designer Prabal Gurung.
Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela made heads turn in her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She graced the opening ceremony in a pink furry dress.
In her second appearance at the Cannes 2024, Urvashi Rautela wowed everyone in a shimmery red gown by a Tunisian designer.
Urvashi wore a midnight blue gown as she graced the screening of Emilia Perez.
Actor-singer Deepti Sadhwani made her Cannes 2024 debut in a striking orange gown with a record-long trail at the opening ceremony.
Deepti Sadhwani was the cynosure of all eyes as she graced the screening of movie Bird in a neon strapless gown.
Deepti Sadhwani made her third appearance at the French Riviera in a dazzling gold gown by Nikhita Tandon.
Arissa Khan, the CEO of fashion label Purple Paisley, sizzled in a three piece set, including a sweetheart neck blouse, skirt, and a layered pull over by Kalki Fashion.
Beauty queen and actress, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal walked the red carpet for the third time in a vibrant embroidered dress and feather cap from the latest couture collection at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.
Actress Manya Pathak looked like a Goddess in a dream collection by designer Anjali Phougat. She made heads turn with her appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival and one of the Indian stars who shone brightly on the red carpet.
Published 21 May 2024