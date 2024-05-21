Home
Cannes 2024: Indian celebs who shone brightly at the French Riviera

The Indian film contingent continued to dazzle at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kiara Advani turning heads in a stunning array of outfits that seamlessly blended attires with contemporary fashion. Here we take a look at the Indian celebrities who shone brightly at the French Riviera.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 02:38 IST
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 02:38 IST

A regular at the Cannes Film Festival for the past two decades, Aishwarya debuted at the 2024 edition in the monochrome gown adorned with 3D metallic elements and golden accents by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Credit: Reuters Photo

In her second appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a shimmery blue and silver gown by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani made her first appearance at the French Riviera in a draped ivory crepe back satin dress from designer Prabal Gurung.

Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela made heads turn in her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She graced the opening ceremony in a pink furry dress.

Credit: Instagram/@urvashirautela

In her second appearance at the Cannes 2024, Urvashi Rautela wowed everyone in a shimmery red gown by a Tunisian designer.

Credit: Instagram/@urvashirautela

Urvashi wore a midnight blue gown as she graced the screening of Emilia Perez.

Credit: Instagram/@urvashirautela

Actor-singer Deepti Sadhwani made her Cannes 2024 debut in a striking orange gown with a record-long trail at the opening ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/@iamdeeptisadhwani

Deepti Sadhwani was the cynosure of all eyes as she graced the screening of movie Bird in a neon strapless gown.

Credit: Instagram/@iamdeeptisadhwani

Deepti Sadhwani made her third appearance at the French Riviera in a dazzling gold gown by Nikhita Tandon.

Credit: Instagram/@iamdeeptisadhwani

Arissa Khan, the CEO of fashion label Purple Paisley, sizzled in a three piece set, including a sweetheart neck blouse, skirt, and a layered pull over by Kalki Fashion.

Credit: Instagram/@arissakhan

Beauty queen and actress, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal walked the red carpet for the third time in a vibrant embroidered dress and feather cap from the latest couture collection at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Credit: Instagram/ priyankabajajofficial

Actress Manya Pathak looked like a Goddess in a dream collection by designer Anjali Phougat. She made heads turn with her appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival and one of the Indian stars who shone brightly on the red carpet.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 21 May 2024, 02:38 IST
Kiara AdvanifashionCannesCannes Film Festivalurvashi rautelaAishwarya Rai Bachchan

