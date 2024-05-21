Cannes 2024: Indian celebs who shone brightly at the French Riviera

The Indian film contingent continued to dazzle at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kiara Advani turning heads in a stunning array of outfits that seamlessly blended attires with contemporary fashion. Here we take a look at the Indian celebrities who shone brightly at the French Riviera.