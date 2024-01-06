Change gear for the winter fashion drive

Get the perfect stole or scarf

Material matters: Opt for a lighter weave on moderately cold days favouring wool knits or pashmina wool for colder temperatures.

Length logic: Tailor your choice to your height - long stoles suit the taller individual while scarves prove ideal for those of shorter stature. As a rule of thumb choose a wider scarf for a broad chest and vice versa.

Colour combo: Let your desired look dictate your colour palette. Patterns and bright hues set the tone for casual outings while darker colours project a more formal business-appropriate image.