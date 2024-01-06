Change gear for the winter fashion drive

Amidst the cool breeze, a delicate, yet noticeable chill prompts a quest for the perfect accessory that can replace jackets. Cue in stoles and scarves, the trusty sartorial essentials, often spotlighted on haute couture runways. How about letting them take centre-stage in this seasonal transition?
Stole(n) magic
Defined by a length of approximately two metres and a narrow width of 70 cm, the stole’s nimble dimensions distinguish it from the broader and longer shawl. A canvas for versatility, stoles embrace a spectrum of materials, from the opulence of cashmere and brocade to the understated elegance of linen and cotton. This winter, fashion’s pulse beats with stoles seamlessly integrated into ensembles, matching materials and patterns for a sophisticated, yet breezy aesthetic. Luxury brands do stoles in distinctive looks that are coveted accessories.
Stylists, adhering to a tonal colour palette, favour stoles in Western silhouettes. A navy-blue stole, paired with a matching dress or top, exudes an aura of effortless fashion - an ensemble seemingly thrown together, yet impeccably stylish. Some may opt for a bright colourful stole over a monochromatic canvas, injecting a burst of colour to their outfit.
Beyond aesthetics, stoles wield the power to create the illusion of height. Expanding the lifespan of delicate retired heirloom sarees by converting them into stoles, the sentimentally charged stoles can breathe new life into old fabrics. The transformative impact of a stole lies in its drape and styling. For instance, coiling it around the neck and allowing the ends to cascade gracefully in front over the shoulders achieves a snug and stylish look.
Scarf: Fashion odyssey
Versatility defines the humble scarf, capable of elevating its wearer to diva status. Fashion aficionados may drape the scarf as a fashionable turban, exuding an air of unconventional elegance. Wrapped in the style of a halter, it becomes a potent tool to elevate the style quotient.
Alternatively, tied as a sarong, it transforms a leisurely beach stroll into a style statement. On nippy days, casually draping the scarf around the neck allows fashion to speak volumes. Scarves offer a subtle canvas for displaying coveted brand insignias, catering to those who prefer a discreet nod to luxury. In the winter arsenal, the shape-shifting scarf is a must-have.
They’re for all
Men, too, find in stoles and scarves versatile allies to complement fleece shirts, lightweight coats or jackets. The artistry lies in mastering a few select draping techniques to ace the season’s aesthetics.
Get the perfect stole or scarf
Material matters: Opt for a lighter weave on moderately cold days favouring wool knits or pashmina wool for colder temperatures.
Length logic: Tailor your choice to your height - long stoles suit the taller individual while scarves prove ideal for those of shorter stature. As a rule of thumb choose a wider scarf for a broad chest and vice versa.
Colour combo: Let your desired look dictate your colour palette. Patterns and bright hues set the tone for casual outings while darker colours project a more formal business-appropriate image.