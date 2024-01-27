Designed to define the season

As starlit evenings beckon, Megha Kapoor and Suneet Varma emerge as distinct voices in the Spring-Summer fashion symphony. Megha captures the youthful vibrancy and modern charm, while Suneet unfolds opulence and intricate craftsmanship that define the season’s essence. Despite their geographical diversity, these designers contribute unique chapters to the unfolding story of style and elegance, painting a captivating picture of fashion diversity in the evolving narrative of the season.