Designed to define the season

In the enchanting realm of Spring and Summer fashion, designers Megha Kapoor and Suneet Varma weave distinct narratives, each resonating with the vibrant spirit of the season in their unique styles.
Megha Kapoor’s jewel-toned extravaganza introduces a regal palette, ranging from deep emeralds to pearly whites, perfectly encapsulating the essence of the season. Her artful exploration of varied skirt lengths, from flowing maxis to playful midis, imbues her collection with a touch of versatility and modern flair.
Ruffles take centre-stage in Suneet Varma’s designs, becoming the pulsating heartbeat of his collection. Infusing vivacious energy, they cascade down sleeves and frame necklines with playful flair, adding a dynamic and expressive dimension to his creations.
Rooted in opulence, Suneet Varma’s collection showcases meticulous embroidery, delicate threadwork, and ornate embellishments. Each stitch weaves a narrative of craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, transforming every garment into a veritable work of art. His designs exude a luxurious grandeur that reflects the cultural richness of the season.
As starlit evenings beckon, Megha Kapoor and Suneet Varma emerge as distinct voices in the Spring-Summer fashion symphony. Megha captures the youthful vibrancy and modern charm, while Suneet unfolds opulence and intricate craftsmanship that define the season’s essence. Despite their geographical diversity, these designers contribute unique chapters to the unfolding story of style and elegance, painting a captivating picture of fashion diversity in the evolving narrative of the season.