Fit in or step out? Unreal norms of beauty get legitimised by brands, social media

New Delhi: Tanyaa Raturi remembers being deeply embarrassed in school when a friend pointed to the hair on her legs and told her about the jokes people were making behind her back.

Eighteen years later, Raturi is now in her 30s, a gender rights activist and one confident in her skin. And yet, that mix of adolescent awkwardness, otherness and humiliation never really went away. It came back with vivid detail recently when a young woman was brutally trolled for her facial hair, a reminder if any were needed of the unrealistic demands placed on women forced to conform to societal beauty standards.

What should have been a moment of pride for young Prachi Nigam, an Uttar Pradesh board topper, became a nightmare when she became the victim of vicious body shaming.

The personal attacks led Nigam to say during an interview with BBC News Hindi: “A few less marks in exams would have been better than such trolling.” Nigam topped the Class 10 Uttar Pradesh board exams with 98.50 per cent marks.

That was not all. More attention was in store for the young woman in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.