A glossy black corset paired with a high-waisted sequin skirt that’s pure magic in motion. With a bold red lip, sharp winged liner, and silver tassels, this look doesn't just demand attention—it owns it.
Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
The velvet couture statement
Malavika is pure sculptural elegance in this floor-length velvet gown. The regal puff sleeves are stunning, but it’s that silver 3D spider framing the cutout that really steals the show.
Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
This sheer, corseted midi is a total vibe. By sticking to minimal silver jewellery and a clean hairstyle, the dress’s sharp architecture really takes center stage.
Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
The metallic corset modernist
Blending sensuality with strength, this off-shoulder black satin corset is paired with a pleated latex midi skirt and dramatic thigh-high boots.
Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
Malavika goes full-throttle edgy in this sculpted black leather look. The high-shine finish and sharp boots create a killer silhouette that doesn't need any extra fluff to make a statement.
Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
Clean, bold and high-gloss. This all-black outfit marks a sharp turn in Malavika’s style, trading soft silhouettes for a fierce, structured aesthetic.
Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
The ultimate sequin corset
Malavika nails the contrast here, pairing a sharp metallic corset with a liquid-satin skirt. With sleek hair and minimal jewellery, it’s a look that feels confident, contemporary and effortlessly powerful.
Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
Published 10 February 2026, 09:38 IST