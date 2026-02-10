Menu
From leather to latex: Malavika Mohanan’s most striking black ensembles

From a shimmering sequin duo to a dramatic velvet gown and a sheer, corseted midi, she reimagines the classic shade through three distinct moods.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 09:38 IST
Comments

High-shine corset glam

A glossy black corset paired with a high-waisted sequin skirt that’s pure magic in motion. With a bold red lip, sharp winged liner, and silver tassels, this look doesn't just demand attention—it owns it.

Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_

The velvet couture statement

Malavika is pure sculptural elegance in this floor-length velvet gown. The regal puff sleeves are stunning, but it’s that silver 3D spider framing the cutout that really steals the show.

Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_

The monochrome trio muse

This sheer, corseted midi is a total vibe. By sticking to minimal silver jewellery and a clean hairstyle, the dress’s sharp architecture really takes center stage.

Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_

The metallic corset modernist

Blending sensuality with strength, this off-shoulder black satin corset is paired with a pleated latex midi skirt and dramatic thigh-high boots.

Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_

The leather power play

Malavika goes full-throttle edgy in this sculpted black leather look. The high-shine finish and sharp boots create a killer silhouette that doesn't need any extra fluff to make a statement.

Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_

Satin-latex rebel muse

Clean, bold and high-gloss. This all-black outfit marks a sharp turn in Malavika’s style, trading soft silhouettes for a fierce, structured aesthetic.

Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_

The ultimate sequin corset

Malavika nails the contrast here, pairing a sharp metallic corset with a liquid-satin skirt. With sleek hair and minimal jewellery, it’s a look that feels confident, contemporary and effortlessly powerful.

Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_

Published 10 February 2026, 09:38 IST
