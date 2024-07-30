Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefashion

India Couture Week 2024: Designer Gaurav Gupta's 'Arunodaya'

Designer Gaurav Gupta presented his Arunodaya collection at the India Couture Week 2024. His collection captured the serene tones of early morning with White, Ivory Pearl, Comet Blue, Petal Pink, Mauve, Slate, Sand, Bordeaux, and Lava, blending tradition with innovation. The couturier’s signature sculpting art meanders throughout the collection, heralding a new era in Indian couture.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 July 2024, 10:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Bollywood actors Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor turn showstoppers for designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Bollywood actors Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor turn showstoppers for designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
A model sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A model sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A model presents a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A model sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Models present creations by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Models present creations by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A model sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A model presents a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A model presents a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 July 2024, 10:16 IST
India NewsFashion ShowfashiondesignerKhushi Kapoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT