India Couture Week 2024: Designer Gaurav Gupta's 'Arunodaya'

Designer Gaurav Gupta presented his Arunodaya collection at the India Couture Week 2024. His collection captured the serene tones of early morning with White, Ivory Pearl, Comet Blue, Petal Pink, Mauve, Slate, Sand, Bordeaux, and Lava, blending tradition with innovation. The couturier’s signature sculpting art meanders throughout the collection, heralding a new era in Indian couture.