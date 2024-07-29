India Couture Week 2024: Dolly J’s ‘La Vie en Rose’

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha was the showstopper for designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model walks the ramp wearing designer Dolly J's creation at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A presents a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A presents sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model walks the ramp wearing designer Dolly J's creation at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A presents a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A presents sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A presents a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A presents sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Published 29 July 2024, 08:36 IST