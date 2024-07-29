India Couture Week 2024: Dolly J’s ‘La Vie en Rose’

Fashion designer Dolly J's haute couture unfolded like a fairy tale, kicking off with a nostalgic "once upon a time..." theme at the India Couture Week 2024. Embracing timeless elegance through contemporary craftsmanship, this year’s collection explored the enduring allure of beauty across epochs, creating an escapist realm where time halts and beauty reigns supreme.