Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefashion

India Couture Week 2024: Dolly J’s ‘La Vie en Rose’

Fashion designer Dolly J's haute couture unfolded like a fairy tale, kicking off with a nostalgic "once upon a time..." theme at the India Couture Week 2024. Embracing timeless elegance through contemporary craftsmanship, this year’s collection explored the enduring allure of beauty across epochs, creating an escapist realm where time halts and beauty reigns supreme.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 08:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha was the showstopper for designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha was the showstopper for designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
A model walks the ramp wearing designer Dolly J's creation at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A model walks the ramp wearing designer Dolly J's creation at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A presents a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A presents a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A presents sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A presents sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp wearing designer Dolly J's creation at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A model walks the ramp wearing designer Dolly J's creation at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A presents a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A presents a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A presents sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A presents sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A presents a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A presents a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A presents sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

A presents sashays down the ramp in a creation by designer Dolly J at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 July 2024, 08:36 IST
India NewsFashion ShowfashionSonakshi SinhaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT