India Couture Week 2024: Falguni & Shane Peacock showcase 'Rang Mahal'

Designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock kick started their 20-year anniversary with the grand finale of FDCI's Hyundai India Couture Week 2024 in association with Reliance Brands with the unveiling of their latest collection 'Rang Mahal', along with a showcase of finest collections from India's largest retail jewellery brand- Tanishq, an epitome of design differentiation & craftsmanship.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 August 2024, 12:51 IST

Comments
Showstoppers Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal walk the ramp for designer duo Falguni Shane and Peacock at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Rashmika Mandanna presents a creation by designers Falguni Shane and Peacock at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp in a creation by designers Falguni Shane and Peacock at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by designers Falguni Shane and Peacock at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp in a creation by designers Falguni Shane and Peacock at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Models showcase creations by designers Falguni Shane and Peacock at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by designers Falguni Shane and Peacock at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp in a creation by designers Falguni Shane and Peacock at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Models showcase creations by designers Falguni Shane and Peacock at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 01 August 2024, 12:51 IST
