India Couture Week 2024: Falguni & Shane Peacock showcase 'Rang Mahal'

Designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock kick started their 20-year anniversary with the grand finale of FDCI's Hyundai India Couture Week 2024 in association with Reliance Brands with the unveiling of their latest collection 'Rang Mahal', along with a showcase of finest collections from India's largest retail jewellery brand- Tanishq, an epitome of design differentiation & craftsmanship.