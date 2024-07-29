Home
India Couture Week 2024: Rahul Mishra’s ‘Nargis’ collection

Designer Rahul Mishra showcased ‘Nargis’ collection at the India Couture Week 2024 highlighting his intimate bond with nature and its various experiences, including caressing the flowers and fruit in a garden and listening to the birds chirping.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 13:53 IST

Actress Lisa Ray turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra as she sashayed down the ramp in his creation at the ongoing India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A showcases a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model presents a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Models showcase creations by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Models present creations by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Lisa Ray showcases a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 29 July 2024, 13:53 IST
