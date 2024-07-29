India Couture Week 2024: Rahul Mishra’s ‘Nargis’ collection

Actress Lisa Ray turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra as she sashayed down the ramp in his creation at the ongoing India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model presents a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
A showcases a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
A model presents a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Models showcase creations by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
A model walks the ramp in a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Models present creations by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Lisa Ray showcases a creation by designer Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Published 29 July 2024, 13:53 IST