It’s the season to be stylish

The holiday season has descended on us. The air is filled with anticipation and excitement, and nothing captures the spirit of celebration quite like the latest trends in festive fashion. Here are two dynamic designers, taking center-stage, presenting collections that epitomize the essence of the season.
Dazzling, yet affordable
Hailing from Colombo, the talented Charini Suriyage showcased her much-awaited collection, at a show in the city, defining a new standard in affordable luxury. Known for her evening wear and exquisite textile designs, Suriyage’s creations are becoming synonymous with the go-to attire for the party season.
What sets her collection apart is the meticulous hand-painting in vibrant hues and the flowing silhouettes that create a fabulous and captivating statement. Suriyage’s designs not only reflect a keen eye for aesthetics but also cater to the contemporary demand for elegance without breaking the bank.
Symphony of luxury
Megha Kapoor, a rising star from Bengaluru, has been capturing hearts with her dazzling collection of evening wear. Kapoor’s designs, hand-embroidered in opulent fabrics, showcase a masterful blend of craftsmanship and luxury. The colour palette of her collection revolves around elegant neutrals, creating a sophisticated allure in both cocktail wear and long dresses, ideal for the upcoming party season.