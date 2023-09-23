It’s the win-win season for all

Navratri, the nine-day festival and Dasara, is just around the corner. The city’s retailers are already gearing up for shoppers who like to begin their festive shopping before it gets too hectic. Usually, families who have the tradition of displaying dolls for the nine days of Navratri begin their shopping with new dolls to add to their collection. One such collector, Padmaja Rao, has been making trips to markets in the city already. “I live in south Bengaluru and there are several places I visit, like Gandhi Bazaar, to look at the doll collections,” she said. “I also go to Malleswaram to shop for dolls.”
Usually, festive shopping is synonymous with clothes and jewellery. Shoppers try to look for good deals and value. Tanya Gupta, who has been living in the city for over a decade, usually waits for festive offers at shops and malls. “I think people are looking for deals and that’s when they like to go out to shop, especially when they have to buy clothes or jewellery,” she said. “I always get good deals for my festive clothes.”
For soon-to-be bride, Lalitha Reddy, the upcoming festive season is the right time to shop for her wedding in October. “I may have waited a bit long but I know that during Navratri new designs will be out, be it sarees or jewellery,” she said.
“I have decided to use this time to get everything I need.” According to her, people visiting stores will be much more because that will offer them a chance to touch and feel the clothes and jewellery besides getting a chance to talk to someone about the products.
“This is true for apparel, shoes and jewellery,” she noted. In the festive season, bargain hunters look out for deals and best offers in the market.
The auspicious days of Navratri have other shoppers too - those who wish to make a once-in-a-lifetime aspiration purchase like a house or an automobile. This is true for Sunaina Rao and her husband, who will be paying the first deposit for a new car. “We were planning to replace our old car and when someone suggested we wait for Navratri to get the delivery of our new car, it seemed like good advice,” she said.
The couple plan to go on a road trip after they get the car because the festive season also means holidays. “We are excited about this season,” Sunaina noted, adding that they even managed to get a good deal at the hotel they plan to stay at.
That sums up a winning season for all.