It’s the win-win season for all

Navratri, the nine-day festival and Dasara, is just around the corner. The city’s retailers are already gearing up for shoppers who like to begin their festive shopping before it gets too hectic. Usually, families who have the tradition of displaying dolls for the nine days of Navratri begin their shopping with new dolls to add to their collection. One such collector, Padmaja Rao, has been making trips to markets in the city already. “I live in south Bengaluru and there are several places I visit, like Gandhi Bazaar, to look at the doll collections,” she said. “I also go to Malleswaram to shop for dolls.”