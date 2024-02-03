Looming over the world of fashion

Today, Indian handlooms are used for styling gowns and other haute couture creations that will invoke the creators of the sensations – the weavers and the artisans specialising in needlework. In recent times, Indian designers have taken centre-stage for crafting clothes that highlight the richness of handlooms. As Bidapa points out, “Indian designers Rahul Mishra and Gaurav Gupta have garnered global praise by showing their exquisite couture creations on international fashion runways to great acclaim. While Mishra shines the spotlight on the various embroidery techniques from the sub-continent, Gupta shows how Indian designers can create a sensation with his fluid, hand-crafted pieces that could compete with the finest of design ateliers.”