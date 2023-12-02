Louis Vuitton unveils 2 lakh worth boots; internet says they look like 'prosthetic legs'

Luxury clothing brand Louis Vuitton is pushing the boundaries in terms of style. The well-known designer debuted a pair of knee-high boots that mimic a woman's leg in the newest mysterious fashion trend, The boots which are called Illusion High Boots,come with a black stiletto and white ankle socks.
There are just two skin tone variations for these avant-garde boots, and they cost an incredible almost $2,500 (around ₹2 lakh). There have been mixed responses to this distinctive fashion idea on the internet.
The boots were unveiled as part of Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2023 fashion show, reported Zoomtv entertainment.
Fashion influencer Isabelle Allain expressed her confusion and called the boots "weird" in a video that she posted on her Instagram account. "They were on the runway like a year ago and I knew that the second they would come out I had to get them," Isabelle Allain said.
The video, which received millions of views on Instagram, provided a detailed look at the unusual design.
The unique shoes have sparked a wave of responses since the video first appeared online. Many individuals ridiculed the bizarre concept and publicly called the design "hideous," but others praised the company for its inventiveness and willingness to defy conventions. "I vibe with it honestly", wrote a user.
Memes and online trolling are surfacing against Louis Vuitton; some users have compared the Illusion High Boots (the product’s name) to prosthetic legs.
These boots allow potential customers a range of length possibilities, from ankle to knee length, as well as two skin tone variations. It would be nice to have more skin tone variations, a user commented on Isabelle Allain's post.
