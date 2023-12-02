Louis Vuitton unveils 2 lakh worth boots; internet says they look like 'prosthetic legs'

Luxury clothing brand Louis Vuitton is pushing the boundaries in terms of style. The well-known designer debuted a pair of knee-high boots that mimic a woman's leg in the newest mysterious fashion trend, The boots which are called Illusion High Boots,come with a black stiletto and white ankle socks.

There are just two skin tone variations for these avant-garde boots, and they cost an incredible almost $2,500 (around ₹2 lakh). There have been mixed responses to this distinctive fashion idea on the internet.

The boots were unveiled as part of Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2023 fashion show, reported Zoomtv entertainment.