Millennials don't know what to wear. Gen Z has thoughts.

For men, the easiest way to move to a looser fit is to try pants with a relaxed top, from the waist to the knee, but with a slight taper from the knee down.

While baggier hems are more popular, Turner Allen, 31, a stylist, suggests wearing a pant that skims the top of the shoe: in denim he suggests a quarter- or half-break. For relaxed jeans, he is a fan of the Baggy Jean from Abercrombie & Fitch and the Loose Fit Jeans from Los Angeles Apparel.